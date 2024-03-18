Astros manager Joe Espada said Monday that Urquidy has been diagnosed with a forearm muscle strain and won't be available for the start of the regular season, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Urquidy has been shut down from throwing for at least the next few days after he suffered the forearm strain during his most recent spring training outing Saturday. Despite turning in an ugly 5.29 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 63 innings in the majors in 2023, Urquidy was in position to break camp as a member of the Astros' Opening Day rotation before sustaining the arm injury. With Urquidy, Justin Verlander (shoulder), Lance McCullers (forearm) and Luis Garcia (elbow) all set to open the season on the shelf, Houston should have back-end rotation spots available for both J.P. France and Ronel Blanco for much of April, if not longer. Unless Urquidy is able to resume his throwing progression before the end of spring training, he'll most likely spend more than the minimum 15 days on the injured list.