James (1-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 7-3 victory over the Red Sox, walking one and striking out two over three scoreless innings of relief.

He entered the game in the fifth inning after Corbin Martin put the first two baserunners aboard, and after loading the bases with one out, James fanned Xander Bogaerts and got Rafael Devers to ground out to end the threat. The fireballing right-hander has now reeled off six straight scoreless appearances, posting a 14:4 K:BB in 10 innings over that stretch as he works his way back into more high-leverage work following a rough April.