Garcia (10-8) allowed three earned runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out four across five innings to earn the win Thursday against the White Sox.

Garcia was gifted 10 runs of support from the Astros offense to earn his 10th win of the season. However, he was only mediocre and has now allowed three or more runs in five consecutive starts -- good for a 5.46 ERA in that span. The outing also inflated Garcia's ERA to 4.09 on the campaign, though he still has an impressive 127:39 K:BB across 123.1 frames.