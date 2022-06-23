Garcia (5-5) earned the win Wednesday against the Mets after giving up three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk over five innings.

The 25-year-old held New York to one run through five frames, but he returned for the sixth inning and was lifted after allowing the first three batters to reach base, two of which came around to score. Despite the late struggles, it was another solid outing for Garcia, who has a 14:1 K:BB while picking up wins in each of his past two outings. The right-hander tentatively lines up for a rematch with the Mets on the road next week.