Garcia is not listed as a starter for next week's series against the Diamondbacks, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

He last pitched Monday, throwing five scoreless frames in Tampa Bay, so Garcia would line up to start either Sunday in Baltimore or in next week's series against the Diamondbacks, so the fact he is not the probable pitcher in any of those three games is a bit of a red flag. It would seem that Garcia is either not 100 percent healthy or that he is just getting a break after totaling 145.1 innings thus far this season. He may also have been moved to the bullpen, and it would not be surprising to see him pitch in relief at some point over the next few days.