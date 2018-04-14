Gonzalez got the start in left field Friday and went 2-for-3 with a walk in Friday's 3-2 win over Texas.

Gonzalez posted his first multi-hit game of the season, which included an eighth-inning double, aided by a fielding error, that plated Derek Fisher with the running run. Manager A.J. Hinch told David Barron of the Houston Chronicle the return of first baseman Yulieski Gurriel (hand) from the disabled list allows the manager to deploy Gonzalez as more of a utility player. He should get some starts in the infield as well. Until now, Gonzalez has primarily played first base, but now will get his starts elsewhere and preserve his multi-position eligibility for 2019.