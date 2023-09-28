Brantley went 4-for-5 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Mariners.

Brantley was a powerhouse from the No. 6 spot in the lineup after an eight-game absence. The outfielder contributed an RBI single as the Astros padded their lead with a seventh-inning rally. He's batting .319 over 13 contests this season while adding two homers, seven RBI, seven runs scored and two doubles. The 36-year-old hasn't attempted a stolen base in his limited action.