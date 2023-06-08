Brantley (shoulder) hit in the cage, ran the bases and made throws Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Brantley is checking all the boxes as he again pushes toward his 2023 debut. He was shut down in early May due to inflammation in his surgically-repaired right shoulder after going 6-for-24 (.250) in nine rehab games with Triple-A Sugar Land. The 36-year-old could soon begin a new minor-league rehab assignment if his side work continues to go smoothly.