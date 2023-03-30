The Astros placed Brantley (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Brantley will be eligible to come off the IL next week, but since he didn't appear in any spring training games while working his way back from right shoulder surgery and remains in rehab mode at Astros camp in Florida, he's not expected to make his 2023 debut until mid-to-late April. His absence could open up more opportunities at designated hitter for Yainer Diaz, who made the Opening Day roster as a backup catcher but is occupying the DH spot in Thursday's season opener versus the White Sox.