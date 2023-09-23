Brantley's general soreness, which has kept him out of the lineup for five consecutive games, is mostly concentrated in his shoulder, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brantley returned in late August after shoulder surgery kept him off the field for over a year, but he only lasted 12 games before health concerns popped up again. Given that the Astros are now acknowledging that his soreness is located in that same surgically repaired shoulder, it's more difficult to see him shaking the issue off and playing a meaningful role over the final week of the regular season.