Astros managers Dusty Baker told reporters before Tuesday's game against the Angels that Brantley (shoulder) has stopped hitting, but that it's not a setback, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Baker also told reporters that Brantley is getting "really close" to returning to action, but still isn't quite ready for a return. The 35-year-old has missed all of the 2023 campaign while recovering from shoulder surgery, and while the words from Baker are encouraging, it's still a curious development for a player that appeared to be closing in on a return this week. Brantley could still return over the weekend, but this latest development could mean there's a change in plans.