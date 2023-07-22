Brantley (shoulder) took live batting practice Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It was his first on-field hitting work since he got shut down again in early July due to renewed discomfort in his surgically-repaired right shoulder. Brantley has been sidelined all season and there is still no timetable for his 2023 debut, but he's at least seems to be trending in a positive direction.
