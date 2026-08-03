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Astros' Peter Lambert: Fans eight in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lambert did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Rangers, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out eight over 5.2 innings.

Lambert was perfect through his first four innings, piling up seven strikeouts before Texas finally broke through. In the fifth, the right-hander allowed four consecutive baserunners to begin the inning, resulting in the only two runs charged to him. Lambert has now held opponents to two runs or fewer in 11 of his last 12 starts while posting a 2.63 ERA during that stretch. He's scheduled to make his next start Saturday against the Padres.

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