Astros' Peter Lambert: Fans six in no-decision

Lambert did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Angels, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six over five innings.

Lambert threw 59 of his 90 pitches for strikes and generated 12 swinging strikes in another solid outing. He allowed an RBI single to Vaughn Grissom in the third inning before Jorge Soler added an RBI double in the fifth. The right-hander has now completed at least five innings in 14 of his last 15 starts. Lambert has held opponents to two or fewer runs in each of his last five outings while piling up 32 strikeouts across 28.2 innings during that span. The 29-year-old will carry a 3.06 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 100:39 K:BB into his next scheduled start Monday against the Blue Jays.