Osuna earned the save with a perfect ninth inning in Tuesday's win over the Yankees in Game 3 of the ALCS.

Osuna needed only eight pitches (six strikes) to retire Gio Urshela, Aaron Hicks and D.J. LeMahieu for his first save of the 2019 postseason. The 24-year-old has made five appearances in these playoffs and has not allowed a baserunner in four of them, logging a 1.69 ERA with six strikeouts and two walks in 5.1 innings. He's a perfect 4-for-4 for his career in postseason save opportunities.