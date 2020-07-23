Osuna (not injury related) is close enough to being ready that he was included on the Astros' Opening Day roster, but it is unclear if he will be available to pitch in Friday's opener, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

It's encouraging that Osuna will be technically active to start the season, although it makes for a tricky sit/start decision for fantasy managers. He completed a bullpen session on Monday. Ryan Pressly is expected to get the save chances if Osuna is unavailable for any of the games this weekend against the Mariners.