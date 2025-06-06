Astros' Ronel Blanco: Has internal brace procedure
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blanco's (elbow) Tommy John procedure included an internal brace and a repair of the flexor tendon in his forearm, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported Friday.
Blanco underwent the surgery Friday, and the procedure included some fixes in the flexor tendon. Still, fantasy managers shouldn't expect Blanco back until deep into the 2026 season.
