Astros' Ronel Blanco: Goes on 15-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros placed Blanco (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday'
Blanco will be shelved until the second half as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery with an internal brace. He's a candidate to be shifted to the 60-day IL when/if the Astros need to free up a spot on their 40-man roster.
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