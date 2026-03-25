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The Astros placed Blanco (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday'

Blanco will be shelved until the second half as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery with an internal brace. He's a candidate to be shifted to the 60-day IL when/if the Astros need to free up a spot on their 40-man roster.

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