Astros manager Joe Espada said Wednesday that Blanco (elbow) will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The team announced that Blanco would be undergoing season-ending elbow surgery Wednesday but didn't supply the specifics regarding the procedure. It's now known that Blanco will require Tommy John surgery, which will likely force him to miss a significant portion of the 2026 campaign. Colton Gordon should hold down Blanco's spot in the rotation until the Astros get Luis Garcia (elbow) or Spencer Arrighetti (thumb) back from the injured list.