Pressly allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and struck out one over one inning to take a blown save in Saturday's 13-12 extra-inning loss to the Angels.

Pressly was tasked with protecting a three-run lead in the ninth inning but failed to get the job done. Shohei Ohtani hit a solo home run, and further traffic on the bases yielded two more runs before the Angels completed their comeback against Phil Maton a frame later. Prior to Saturday, Pressly had given up just one unearned runs while allowing no hits and four walks over his previous 12 innings. The closer had a shaky stretch in early June, so fantasy managers will have to hope Saturday's outing doesn't lead to extended troubles. Pressly has a 2.36 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 46:8 K:BB while going 21-for-25 in save chances over 41.1 innings this season.