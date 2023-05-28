Pressly struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 10th save of the season in a 6-3 win over the A's.

The 34-year-old righty continued a stellar run that has seen him hold the opposition scoreless in 15 of his last 16 appearances, a stretch in which Pressly has a 1.13 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 16:1 K:BB through 16 innings. His ability to stay healthy for a full campaign remains a bit of a question mark, but he has yet to blow a save chance in 2023 and remains locked into the top spot in the Astros bullpen.