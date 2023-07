Pressly picked up the save Friday against the Angels. He struck out the side over a perfect inning.

Pressly continues to impress, as he remains on pace to pass his career-high saves mark of 33. The former Twin's 0.82 WHIP would also be the second-lowest of his career if the season ended today, and is currently tied for seventh in the league in saves. Fantasy managers can deploy him in their lineups with confidence.