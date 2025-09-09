Astros' Spencer Arrighetti: Getting second opinion on elbow
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arrighetti will receive a second opinion on his injured right elbow this week, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Arrighetti told reporters last week that his UCL was intact and he would not require surgery. That's presumably still the case, but more should be known about his course of treatment after he receives a second opinion. Arrighetti has been out for all of September and is not expected back before the end of the regular season.
