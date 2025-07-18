Astros' Spencer Arrighetti: Going on assignment this week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arrighetti (thumb) will report to Double-A Corpus Christi this week, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported Friday.
Arrighetti threw a 35-pitch live batting practice session Sunday and is slated to start a minor-league rehab assignment in the coming days. The 25-year-old has been on the shelf since April 8, and he'll likely require multiple rehab starts before being activated. If that's the case, Arrighetti won't be reinstated until August.
More News
-
Astros' Spencer Arrighetti: Closing in on rehab assignment•
-
Astros' Spencer Arrighetti: Set to face hitters soon•
-
Astros' Spencer Arrighetti: Completes bullpen session•
-
Astros' Spencer Arrighetti: Looks ready for mound work•
-
Astros' Spencer Arrighetti: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Astros' Spencer Arrighetti: Playing catch from 70 feet•