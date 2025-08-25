Arrighetti (1-5) took the loss Sunday against Baltimore, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks across 5.2 innings. He struck out two.

Arrighetti was stuck with a fifth straight loss despite coming one out short of a quality start. The 25-year-old has been inconsistent since returning Aug. 6 from a four-month IL stint due to a right thumb fracture. He's yielded five runs in two of his four starts and has allowed two runs in each of his other two appearances. Since coming off the injured list, Arrighetti has logged a 6.52 ERA and a 15:10 K:BB across 19.1 innings. He's on track to face the Angels next weekend.