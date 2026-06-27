Astros' Spencer Arrighetti: Mauled by Tigers

Arrighetti (7-4) took the loss Friday, coughing up eight runs on five hits -- including three home runs -- and five walks over three-plus innings as the Astros were routed 8-0 by the Tigers. He struck out seven.

The right-hander continues to regress after his early-season success, serving up three long balls for a second straight start while getting tagged with the loss in a third straight outing. During that losing streak, Arrighetti has stumbled to a 10.80 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB over 15 innings, with his strikeouts allowing him to maintain some marginal fantasy appeal. He'll try to turn things around in his next start, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Rays.