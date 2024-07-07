Arrighetti allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Sunday.

While Arrighetti put too much traffic on the basepaths, he was able to limit the damage. Christian Vazquez drove in both runs on Arrighetti's line with an RBI single in the second and a fielder's choice in the fourth. Arrighetti has had a couple of stumbles lately, completing five innings in just three of his last six starts. He's now at a 5.96 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 86:41 K:BB through 74 innings over 16 starts for the year. The rookie right-hander is projected to make his next start at home versus the Rangers.