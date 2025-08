Okert will serve as the Astros' opening pitcher in Tuesday's game versus the Marlins, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Okert will cover the first inning or two before handing things off to AJ Blubaugh, who is expected to be the bulk reliever. The left-handed Okert has had a dynamite season out of the Astros' bullpen, registering a 2.90 ERA and 59:11 K:BB over 49.2 frames.