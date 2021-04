Greinke allowed no runs on three hits while striking out four over six innings in Thursday's victory over the Athletics.

The righty was dominant in his debut, throwing 56 of his 82 pitches for strikes. The 37-year-old veteran looked sharp as he didn't walk a single batter. Greinke has recorded a 3.37 ERA throughout his career and with the outlier of last year's small sample size, has shown no signs of slowing down.