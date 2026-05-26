Athletics' Aaron Civale: Hit hard by Mariners

Civale (5-2) took the loss against Seattle on Monday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out two batters over four innings.

It's generally a bad sign when a pitcher has more homers allowed than strikeouts on his stat line, and that was the case Monday, as Civale served up three long balls while notching just two punchouts. It was the second straight start in which the righty surrendered three home runs, and he's now given up eight homers across his past three starts after yielding only four through his first eight outings of the season. Civale has also surrendered 12 runs in nine innings across his past two starts, as his ERA has blown up from 2.70 to 4.20. He'll try to get back on track in what's projected to a tough matchup against the Yankees his next time out, but given that opponent, his recent struggles and his paltry 6.3 K/9 on the campaign, fantasy managers may be wise to look for other options.