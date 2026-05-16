Civale (5-1) allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings to earn the win Friday over the Giants.

Both runs allowed came on solo home runs, making this the first time in nine starts Civale has allowed multiple homers. On the positive side, he's now allowed two runs or less in seven outings, and he's walked one batter or fewer in six starts. He might have had more in the tank Friday, as he exited at 76 pitches (52 strikes). Civale is sporting a 2.70 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB through 46.2 innings this season. Allowing a high volume of hits (51) could come back to bite him down the line, but he's been effective at limiting damage so far. The right-hander's next start is projected to be on the road versus the Angels.