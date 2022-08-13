Oller gave up two earned runs on five hits and three walks over 4.2 innings in a 7-5 loss to the Astros on Friday. He struck out two and did not factor into the decision.

Oller came into the fifth having only given up one run, but he was not able to make it out of inning. He was pulled after 78 pitches and the runner he left on base came in to score on a Kyle Tucker grand slam off reliever Sam Moll three batters later. Oller has struggled so far in his rookie season. He has an ERA of 7.26 and a WHIP of 1.78 over nine starts and 14 appearances. Oller's batted-ball metrics are some of the worst in the majors so there is no sign that his fortunes are about to turn around. The 27-year-old right-hander is expected to take the mound next week at Texas.