The Athletics recalled Thomas from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.
Thomas has missed most of the 2022 campaign while recovering from offseason Achilles surgery, but he began a rehab assignment at the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Aug. 8 before reporting to Triple-A. Though he appeared in just four Triple-A games and went 4-for-15 with a home run, two doubles and a 1:7 BB:K, the 27-year-old will receive his first promotion to the big leagues. The righty-hitting Thomas will most likely serve as a short-side platoon outfielder for Oakland.