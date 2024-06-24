Clarke went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three RBI on Sunday in Double-A Midland's 4-1 win over Frisco. He also reached base on a hit by pitch.

Clarke saw his 2023 campaign come to an early end in late July due to a left shoulder strain, but he returned to full health for the start of the 2024 campaign. Though Clarke's .717 OPS over 215 plate appearances on the season lags far behind his 2023 mark (.877), the 24-year-old outfielder has caught fire at the plate of late. Over his last 11 games, Clarke has gone 17-for-38 (.447 average) with eight extra-base hits and two stolen bases.