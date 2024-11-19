The Athletics selected Clarke's contract from Double-A Midland on Tuesday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.
Clarke is now on the 40-man roster after slashing .269/.339/.446 with 13 homers and 36 stolen bases at Midland last season. The 24-year-old can play all three outfield spots and will likely begin the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Las Vegas.
