Garcia went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Nationals.

The 24-year-old now has two homers in his big-league career, and they've come in the last two games. Garcia appears to be Oakland's preferred option at first base right now, and he's earned that spot by going 5-for-10 with six RBI since returning to the majors last week.