Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Rucinski is no longer lined up to start Sunday's game in Houston and is instead expected to take the hill Monday in Seattle, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Oakland will use Thursday's off day to reshuffle the rotation, with Kyle Muller moving ahead of Rucinski in the pitching order to stick on a four-day rest schedule between starts. As a result of the change, Rucinski will miss out on a two-start week, though it's unlikely many fantasy managers were including him in lineups after he's gone 0-4 with a 9.00 ERA, 2.28 WHIP and 6:14 K:BB in 18 innings through his first four outings. Though he's tentatively in line to get the start Monday in Seattle, Rucinski could be the odd man out of the rotation as soon as Paul Blackburn (finger) is cleared to return from the 15-day injured list.