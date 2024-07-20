Share Video

Ruiz (wrist) was pulled off his rehab assignment Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Ruiz continues to feel discomfort in his injured left wrist, and he will be re-evaluated by a doctor Monday. The outfielder has been out since late May with a strained left wrist and appeared to be on the cusp of an activation from the 10-day injured list, but his status moving forward is now uncertain.

