Ruiz (wrist) was pulled off his rehab assignment Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Ruiz continues to feel discomfort in his injured left wrist, and he will be re-evaluated by a doctor Monday. The outfielder has been out since late May with a strained left wrist and appeared to be on the cusp of an activation from the 10-day injured list, but his status moving forward is now uncertain.
More News
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Plays full nine on defense•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Multi-hit effort in rehab game•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Full rehab game at DH•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Keeps rolling in second rehab game•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Solid rehab debut Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Starting rehab assignment Tuesday•