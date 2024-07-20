Ruiz (wrist) was pulled off his rehab assignment Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Ruiz continues to feel discomfort in his injured left wrist, and he will be re-evaluated by a doctor Monday. The outfielder has been out since late May with a strained left wrist and appeared to be on the cusp of an activation from the 10-day injured list, but his status moving forward is now uncertain.