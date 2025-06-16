site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Grant Holman: Sent back to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Jun 16, 2025
6:02 pm ET
Athletics optioned Holman to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.
Holman hadn't pitched since last Wednesday, when he was dinged for three runs without recording an out. He's clearing out to make room on the roster for the return of J.T. Ginn (quadriceps) from the 15-day injured list.
