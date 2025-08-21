Perkins (3-2) earned the win Thursday over the Twins, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out two.

Perkins, who joined the A's rotation earlier this month, has won his last three starts while posting a 4.50 ERA with 14 strikeouts in that span (16 innings). Overall, the rookie right-hander sports a 4.19 ERA with a 1.16 WHIP and 37:18 K:BB across 38.2 innings this season. Perkins is currently lined up for a tough home matchup with the Tigers in his next outing.