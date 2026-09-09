Perkins (3-11) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and no walks over five-plus innings in a 4-2 defeat against Toronto. He struck out three.

The right-hander was demoted to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday but was quickly recalled and ended up retaining his rotation spot due to J.T. Ginn's (elbow) move to the injured list. Perkins limited Toronto to two runs through five frames, but he returned for the sixth and allowed the first two batters to reach before being pulled, with both of them coming around to score. Despite the lackluster result, it's notable that the 26-year-old didn't issue any free passes given that he issued at least four walks in each of his previous three outings. Assuming Perkins and his 6.50 ERA though 98.1 innings stick in the rotation, he tentatively lines up to face the Rays on the road next week.