The Athletics optioned Perkins to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Jason Burke of Roundtable.io reports.

Perkins labored Thursday in Seattle, handing out five free passes and also hitting a batter, leading to three earned runs allowed over as many innings. The right-hander now sits with a 6.50 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over 98.1 innings spanning 33 appearances (13 starts) in the majors this season. Joey Estes replaces Perkins on the active roster and will be a candidate to replace him in the rotation as well beginning next week.