The Athletics recalled Perkins from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday.

Perkins had just been optioned Friday, but he's back with the A's one day later as a result of J.T. Ginn (elbow) being placed on the 15-day injured list. Perkins may jump back into the team's rotation after starting in 13 of his first 33 appearances this season. The right-hander has a poor 6.50 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over 98.1 innings on the campaign, but he's been a little bit better of late and has logged a 2.70 ERA despite a 1.62 WHIP and 22:15 K:BB across his past four outings spanning 16.2 frames.