Perkins is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays in Sacramento.

Perkins was headed out of the big-league rotation after being optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, but the Athletics recalled him one day later after starter J.T. Ginn (elbow) was moved to the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. He'll end up sliding into Ginn's spot in the rotation, but given his recent form along with the fact that he'll be pitching at hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park, Perkins won't make for a comfortable streaming option in the majority of fantasy leagues. Prior to his brief demotion, Perkins went 1-8 with a 6.91 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 83:40 K:BB in 70.1 innings over 13 starts and three bulk-relief appearances upon moving into the Athletics rotation in early June.