Athletics' Jack Perkins: Impressive in multi-inning save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perkins allowed one hit and two walks over 3.1 scoreless innings of relief Saturday to record his first career save in a 7-0 win over the Yankees. He struck out three.
The rookie right-hander has been outstanding over his first two big-league appearances, firing 6.1 scoreless innings with a 5:2 K:BB. Both outings have come in relief of JP Sears, who has a 5.09 ERA on the season even after Saturday's combined shutout, and the fact that the A's are keeping Perkins stretched out and on the same schedule as the southpaw could be a sign the team plans to have him move into the rotation in Sears' spot sooner rather than later.
