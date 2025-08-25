default-cbs-image
Perkins (shoulder) received a subacromial injection Monday and has no timetable for a return, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Perkins was officially placed on the 15-day injured list Friday due to a strained right shoulder, and the club is still uncertain as to how much time he'll miss. Whether he's able to pitch again this season should become more apparent as he begins to make strides in his recovery.

