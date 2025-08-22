The Athletics placed Perkins on the 15-day injured list Friday with a strained right shoulder.

Perkins appears to have picked up the injury during Thursday's start against Minnesota, when he yielded two runs over five innings en route to his third win of the campaign. The 25-year-old has a 4.19 ERA in 38.2 innings with the A's this season. Joey Estes was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to fill Perkins' spot in the rotation.