Athletics' Jack Perkins: Struggles in bulk relief

Perkins (2-5) took the loss Thursday against the Tigers, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two over three innings.

Perkins entered behind opener Jose Suarez, who recorded four outs without a baserunner. The right-hander was hurt by the long ball, surrendering a solo homer to Jake Rogers to open the scoring before Zach McKinstry added a two-run blast later in the outing. Perkins has struggled when used as a starter or bulk reliever this season, posting an 8.19 ERA with zero wins across seven appearances.