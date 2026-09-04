Perkins allowed three runs on four hits and five walks while striking out seven batters over three innings in a no-decision against Seattle on Thursday.

The A's gave Perkins a quick lead in the top of the first inning, but he was pounded by the Mariners for three runs on four hits and two walks in the bottom of the frame. The right-hander made it through his final two innings without getting scored on again, but his control didn't get any better, as he walked three more batters and hit another before his day was done. Overall, Perkins needed a whopping 86 pitches to get through three innings, and only 49 of those offerings were strikes -- though he did record seven of his nine outs via strikeout. He's walked at least four batters in three straight starts but has managed to hold down a 3.46 ERA across 13 innings during that span due in part to racking up an impressive 18 punchouts.