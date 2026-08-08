Athletics' Jack Perkins: Yields five runs in second frame

Perkins (2-8) took the loss against the Red Sox on Friday, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three across three innings.

Perkins no-hit the Red Sox through through the first five innings of his last start against Boston on July 27. He could not replicate that success this time around at Fenway Park, with all five of the runs he gave up coming in the second inning, starting with a two-run homer by Jarren Duran. Perkins has allowed at least five runs in back-to-back outings and has a 7.04 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 76.2 innings this season. His next start is lined up for next week at home against the Rays.